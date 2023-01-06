Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 89.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.