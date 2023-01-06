GMX (GMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $348.22 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $41.41 or 0.00245784 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. GMX has a market cap of $348.22 million and $9.05 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00449255 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.01710208 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.49 or 0.30692661 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,792,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,409,942 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

