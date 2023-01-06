Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

