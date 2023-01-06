Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Simmons Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $490,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $51,096.24. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $490,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $582,151. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.76 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $718.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $60.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.