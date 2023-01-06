Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Down to $34.91

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $29.88. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 8,194 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $981.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

