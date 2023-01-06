Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.99

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.99 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 64.85 ($0.78). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 66.25 ($0.80), with a volume of 722,871 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Greencore Group Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £352.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.67.
Insider Activity
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
