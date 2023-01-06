Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.99

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.99 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 64.85 ($0.78). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 66.25 ($0.80), with a volume of 722,871 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £352.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.67.

Insider Activity

About Greencore Group

In related news, insider Dalton Philips purchased 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($152,710.84).

(Get Rating)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.