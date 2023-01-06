Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $8.97 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $952,154.89 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,817.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00448597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00915189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00110229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00592553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00253962 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

