GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue raised GSK to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,583.57.
GSK Price Performance
NYSE GSK opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
