Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $677.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

