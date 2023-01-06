Guggenheim Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

