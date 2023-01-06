GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $383.19 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $383.19 million and $275.47 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004508 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.