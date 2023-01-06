Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Hannan Metals Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.62 million and a P/E ratio of -22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

About Hannan Metals

(Get Rating)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.