Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $744,526.42

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $20.79 million and approximately $744,526.42 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $30.52 or 0.00179862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

