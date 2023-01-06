HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.26.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

