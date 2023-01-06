Head to Head Contrast: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) vs. JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and JATT Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 81.22 -$290.58 million ($2.47) -11.78 JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A

JATT Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and JATT Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 75.83%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and JATT Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -273.34% -33.85% -23.08% JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats JATT Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About JATT Acquisition

(Get Rating)

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

