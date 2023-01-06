Head to Head Survey: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 0.41 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Avanos Medical $744.60 million 1.69 $5.20 million $0.90 30.07

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13% Avanos Medical 5.39% 5.74% 4.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LogicMark and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than LogicMark.

Volatility and Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats LogicMark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

