Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEAK. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.45.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.