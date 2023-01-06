Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0379

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $954.04 million and $17.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,733 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,734.315514 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03742109 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,067,627.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

