Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 558,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.