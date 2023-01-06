Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

