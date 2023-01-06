Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $203.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

