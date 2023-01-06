Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 6,825 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

