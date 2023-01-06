Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Equinix by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 102.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $660.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $784.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $652.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

