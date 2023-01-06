Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,341 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $337.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.49 and its 200 day moving average is $337.42. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $441.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.30.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

