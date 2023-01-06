Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 6,047 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $233.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

