Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 944 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

