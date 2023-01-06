Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.96

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.72 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Heska by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

