HI (HI) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $73.23 million and $719,351.51 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233705 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02664984 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $856,609.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.