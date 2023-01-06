HI Trading Down 0.8% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $69.16 million and $709,944.47 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00039307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02600456 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $699,001.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.