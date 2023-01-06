Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.34 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $110.28 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.34 or 0.00049690 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00242379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,227,462 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

