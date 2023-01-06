Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $625.00

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.83.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.43. 14,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.