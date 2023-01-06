Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $625.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.83.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.43. 14,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.