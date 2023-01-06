Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $257.12

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.12 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 329.50 ($3.97). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.72), with a volume of 264,995 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.34) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 331 ($3.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £534.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.56.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

