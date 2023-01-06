IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $29.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IBEX. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.78 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IBEX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

