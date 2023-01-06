Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Stock Price Down 26.1%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) shares dropped 26.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Imaging Dynamics Stock Down 26.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Imaging Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imaging Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaging Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.