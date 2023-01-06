Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMVT. UBS Group cut Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Immunovant Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,562 shares of company stock valued at $155,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

