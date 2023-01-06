Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

