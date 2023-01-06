Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 267 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.49. 61,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

