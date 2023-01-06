Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VYM traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,434. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09.

