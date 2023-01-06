Index Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,252 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 25.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $327,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,670,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 216,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

