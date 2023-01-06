Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 1,363.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,901 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

Shares of IOCT stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

