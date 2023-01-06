Insider Buying: Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Buys 119 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Alan Martin purchased 119 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £199.92 ($240.87).

Alan Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Alan Martin purchased 153 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £198.90 ($239.64).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NEXS traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.08). 103,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,351. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 228 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,931.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.36.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

