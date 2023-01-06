Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases 25 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £155.25 ($187.05).

Shares of LON:PHNX traded up GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 622.46 ($7.50). The company had a trading volume of 811,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 595.24. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 704.40 ($8.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 670 ($8.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 727.50 ($8.77).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

