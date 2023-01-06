Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $24,965.00.

APLS traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. 1,630,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

