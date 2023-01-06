Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Sells 10,292 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.00. 578,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

