Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Sells $55,760.00 in Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Vision Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 600,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.48.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,907,000 after buying an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

