Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 499,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,168. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

