Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Sells 3,460 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) insider Alvin F. Wong sold 3,460 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $14,462.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,553 shares in the company, valued at $228,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PBYI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,051. The company has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 84.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

