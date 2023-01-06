Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Village Super Market Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 23,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLGEA. StockNews.com raised shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. The company operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and four the Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

