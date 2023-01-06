Insider Selling: Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) Insider Sells 139,061,136 Shares of Stock

Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO – Get Rating) insider Dennis Donald sold 139,061,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19), for a total transaction of A$38,937,118.08 ($26,487,835.43).
Warrego Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 9.31.
Warrego Energy Company Profile
Read More
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Warrego Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrego Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.