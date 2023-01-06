Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading Up 3.9%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 1,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIN shares. StockNews.com lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 498.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

